Cantonment saved Cox's Bazar from being occupied by Arakan Army: AL Whip

Bangladesh

UNB
23 June, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 11:05 pm

Related News

Cantonment saved Cox's Bazar from being occupied by Arakan Army: AL Whip

UNB
23 June, 2024, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh parliament. Photo: Collected

Awami League lawmaker Saimum Sarwar Komol on Sunday said if there was no cantonment, Cox's Bazar area would have been occupied by the Arakan Army.

"If there was no cantonment, Cox's Bazar area would have been occupied by the Arakan Army," said the ruling party whip in Parliament elected from Cox's Bazar-3 constituency, while participating in the discussion on proposed budget for 2024-25 fiscal.

He said that Myanmar's Arakan Army is fighting an armed struggle. Their location is just two kilometers from his constituency.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Cox's Bazar would have been unsafe today if the prime minister had not given the cantonment. By now they would have taken over. The PM has already given Tk20,000 crore for the cantonment. She saved us."

Komol demanded formation of a regional security council with Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

"Then Bangladesh's security will increase, India's security will increase," he said.

Claiming that thousands of people from Cox's Bazar are in various prisons abroad, he said that many people of his areas detained in Myanmar prisons have been brought back.

In addition, he demanded the return of Bangladeshis detained in various countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"When the expatriates of Cox's Bazar district who live in the Arabian Gulf islands including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, go to various missions (diplomatic missions) to renew their passports, the officials in the missions do not recognise them. They say you are Rohingya," he alleged.

He complained that the mission people don't understand the difference between the language of Cox's Bazar and that of the Rohingyas.

He urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to appoint officials who understand the language of Cox's Bazar to the respective missions, so that the people of Cox's Bazar are not harassed.

Cox's Bazar / Arakan Army / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

2h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

6h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

China has spent at least $230 billion to build its EV industry

25m | Videos
Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

Difference between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in T20

1h | Videos
What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

1h | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

3h | Videos