Can't discuss national issues in parliament without being personally attacked: Menon

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 02:27 pm

File photo of Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon
File photo of Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon

Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Workers Party of Bangladesh, has said there is less scope to speak during parliament sessions as many issues are met with personal attacks.  

Speaking after a civic meeting on "Fuel Crisis and Development of Renewable Energy" organised by the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) at the Cirdap auditorium on Saturday (29 April), he said, "In the years 1996 and even 2008, various issues related to national interest could be discussed; now, one gets personally attacked if they want to do that."

Answering a question on the party's ability to play an effective role in the parliament as part of the ruling party coalition on the repeal of the special law on fast energy supply, he said they had discussed it, but "our efforts were not fruitful as the necessary support to cancel it was present in the parliament."

In 2010, the government made a special law for the rapid supply of electricity and energy.

Projects taken under this law cannot be tried in any court and allows for the acceptance and implementation of any project without open tender.

