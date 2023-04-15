Can't deny the misuse of DSA to some extent: Law Minister

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Advocate Anisul Huq on Saturday admitted that the Digital Security Act (DSA) was misused to some degree and said the government is working to fix it.

"We are not denying the fact that there has been some misuse of the Digital Security Act, however, the government is working to improve the provisions," he said during a round table discussion titled 'Digital Security Act Debate' organised by the Editors Guild at the Dhaka Gallery in the capital's Banani on Saturday.

Citing the recent Naogaon incident, where a woman was detained and later died while in RAB custody, the minister said, "It was not the government who misused the law here but an individual who resorted to the Digital Security Act for her personal protection."

"There are some people who have been misusing the DSA and the government is set to take action against them," he added.

He said that the United Nations Human Rights Commission is in discussion with different stakeholders of the country for the improvement of this law.

"Furthermore, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs is taking note of the discussion and criticism over the law by taking into account various news and articles published in the country's mainstream media outlets in this regard," he said adding that the room for improvement is being thoroughly scrutinized.

Faruq Faisal, regional director of Article-19 in South Asia, at the beginning of the discussion, noted that laws are needed to ensure security in the digital world.

"It is important to have laws for digital world security but a fearmongering law can never be considered a people-friendly or favourable one," he said.

"Some sections of DSA are being misused leaving common people and journalists of the country with a sense of insecurity," he added nothing that media professionals are being subjected to self-censorship due to the act.

The event was moderated by Mozammel Babu, president of Editors Guild Bangladesh.

Senior lawyer and human rights activist ZI Khan Panna, Barrister Farzana Haque, and JPC General Secretary Shyamal Dutta were also present in the round table discussion.