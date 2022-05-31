UP candidates protest with poison and burial shrouds in front of EC building 

Some 35 candidates in two unions of Noakhali's Hatia upazila stood in front of the Election Commission office in the capital on Tuesday with poison and burial shrouds, protesting obstruction in election campaigns, and torture by henchmen of local lawmakers.

The EC Commissioner Md Alamgir warned that elections will be held up if the atmosphere for holding a free and fair election is not ensured.

Some candidates of the newly formed unions of Haroni-1 and Chanondi-2 in Noakhali said the husband of the Noakhali-6 lawmaker and his followers create obstacles in their election campaign, attacking them whenever they try to bring out a procession. Nor do they get any reprieve or supportive relief from the local administration despite their complaints, they said.

The elections in these two unions will be held on 15 June.

Mushfiqur Rahman, an independent chairman candidate, said they were attacked when they went to submit their nominations which prevented many candidates from submitting papers. The CEC and the secretary then also moved the place for submission to Subornochar, he added.

"Now we are being attacked whenever we bring out any procession and it happens in the presence and plain sight of the police," he said, adding, "now all the publicity of candidates has come to a halt and voters are afraid too."

Mushfiqur demanded withdrawal of the officer-in-charge (OC) of the area, the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), and the circle SP, to ensure a proper atmosphere for holding a free and fair election.

However, EC Alamgir said that withdrawal of OC, UNO, or circle SP, is no solution as the number of officers working in district administration is very limited. If the incidents happen in front of people in administration and they remain silent, departmental action will be taken against them, he added.