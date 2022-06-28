Canadian high commissioner lauds Bangladesh for successful Covid management

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls highly appreciated Bangladesh's unbelievable success in Covid-19 management.

She also cited Bangladesh as an example in the world in Covid-19 management, during a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka on Monday (27 June).

State Minister Md Shahriar Alam welcomed the newly appointed Canadian high commissioner to Bangladesh during the courtesy meeting.

He expressed gratitude for Canada's continued support for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) both inside Bangladesh and in the International Forums including the ICJ case, reads a press release of the foreign ministry.

The state minister hoped that Canada will continue its General Preferential Tariff (GPT) facility to Bangladesh for much longer period in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls emphasised on the new areas of trade and investment between the two countries, which included agro-based products, ICT, green tech and aerospace.

State Minister Shahriar requested the high commissioner to consider Bangladeshi students to be included in the "Student Direct Stream".

High Commissioner Lilly informed that currently Canadian government is reviewing the "Student Direct Stream" programme, as soon as it is finalised, Canada is open to consider Bangladesh to be included in the programme.