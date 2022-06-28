Canadian high commissioner lauds Bangladesh for successful Covid management

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Canadian high commissioner lauds Bangladesh for successful Covid management

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 11:02 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls highly appreciated Bangladesh's unbelievable success in Covid-19 management.

She also cited Bangladesh as an example in the world in Covid-19 management, during a meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, MP, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka on Monday (27 June).

State Minister Md Shahriar Alam welcomed the newly appointed Canadian high commissioner to Bangladesh during the courtesy meeting. 

He expressed gratitude for Canada's continued support for the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMNs) both inside Bangladesh and in the International Forums including the ICJ case, reads a press release of the foreign ministry. 

The state minister hoped that Canada will continue its General Preferential Tariff (GPT) facility to Bangladesh for much longer period in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. 

High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls emphasised on the new areas of trade and investment between the two countries, which included agro-based products, ICT, green tech and aerospace.  

State Minister Shahriar requested the high commissioner to consider Bangladeshi students to be included in the "Student Direct Stream". 

High Commissioner Lilly informed that currently Canadian government is reviewing the "Student Direct Stream" programme, as soon as it is finalised, Canada is open to consider Bangladesh to be included in the programme. 

Top News

Canadian High Commissioner / State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam / bilateral relationship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

13m | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

3h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

3h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

16h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

18h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 