Canadian envoy pays courtesy call on state minister for civil aviation and tourism

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Benoit Prefontaine has paid a courtesy call on State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

The meeting was held at the office of the state minister at the secretariat on Sunday, read a press release.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain, Additional Secretary Jananendra Nath Sarkar and Commercial Counselor of the Canadian High Commission Angela Dark were present on the occasion.

During the meeting, state minister Mahbub Ali said Bangladesh has completed all the preparations for Dhaka-Toronto direct flight.

He also expected all kinds of cooperation from Canadian High Commission in Dhaka in operating the flight.

In response, the Canadian high commissioner said that the Dhaka-Toronto direct flight link would enhance all kinds of trade relations between Bangladesh and Canada.

He went on saying that the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka is ready to cooperate in this regard.