Canada's Indo-Pacific trade representative arrives Sunday

While in Bangladesh, he will meet with officials and key partners to promote Canada’s commitment to the region through its Indo-Pacific Strategy

Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil. Photo: UNB
Canada’s Indo-Pacific Trade Representative Paul Thoppil. Photo: UNB

Canada's Indo-Pacific Trade Representative, Paul Thoppil, will arrive in Dhaka on a three-day visit beginning on Sunday.

While in Bangladesh, he will meet with officials and key partners to promote Canada's commitment to the region through its Indo-Pacific Strategy.

His discussion will identify ways to expand and diversify trade between Bangladesh and Canada and explore how the two countries can work together to foster two-way investment, according to the Canadian High Commission in Dhaka.

On 5 September, 2023, Canada announced the appointment of Paul Thoppil as the first Canadian Indo-Pacific trade representative, which will facilitate and promote the implementation of Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy as it relates to trade, investment, and supply chain resilience.

Paul Thoppil / Canada

