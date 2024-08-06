Canada wants quick, peaceful return to civilian-led govt in Bangladesh

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly has said as a country committed to democracy, inclusive governance and the rule of law, Canada calls for a "quick and peaceful" return to a democratic and inclusive civilian-led government in Bangladesh.

"We urge the people of Bangladesh to unite around the principles of freedom and democracy upon which their country was founded," said the minister in a statement following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina from the post of prime minister.

Respect for fundamental human rights, including freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly, are critical for democratic governance and to build peaceful and prosperous societies, said the Canadian foreign minister.

"Canada stands with the people of Bangladesh during these challenging times," Joly said.

Canada strongly condemned the human rights violations, deaths, torture, arbitrary arrests and lethal force used against the people of Bangladesh in recent weeks.

"We reiterate our deep condolences to all those impacted," Joly said.

During this transition, Canada urged all parties to respect and uphold democratic institutions and processes and the rule of law.

"It is vital that all those arrested in recent weeks be accorded due process in the justice system and that a full and impartial investigation be pursued to ensure accountability for crimes committed," Joly said.a