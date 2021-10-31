Canada vows to donate 200 million Covid vaccine doses

Bangladesh

BSS/AFP
31 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 11:28 am

Related News

Canada vows to donate 200 million Covid vaccine doses

Canada on Saturday pledged at the G20 summit to donate millions more Covid vaccine doses to poor countries worldwide.

BSS/AFP
31 October, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 11:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Canada will donate the equivalent of at least 200 million doses to the COVAX Facility by the end of 2022," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement, referring to the global vaccine-sharing alliance.

 Of this number, 10 million doses of Moderna's vaccine will be delivered "quickly" to developing countries, he said.

Canada has also pledged $15 million to help increase vaccine production in South Africa, said Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland at a Rome briefing.

Those funds should contribute to the creation of a "technology transfer center" so that the region can produce messenger RNA vaccines against Covid-19.

"We do not control production, but by 2022, we are certain that it will be possible to contribute at this level," Freeland said.

In August, the American company Moderna announced that it wanted to build a vaccine manufacturing plant in Canada, the first outside the United States.

According to the Canadian government, fewer than three million of the 40 million doses already promised by Canada had been received by the COVAX program on Saturday, with additional deliveries planned in the coming days.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Covid -19 / Coronavirus / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

Hill Tracts enterprise now struggling to survive

16h | Videos
Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

Sonali bag: big potential, poor attention

16h | Videos
Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

Hypersonic weapon raising global tension

16h | Videos
Delicious seafood at affordable budget

Delicious seafood at affordable budget

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 