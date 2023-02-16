Canada road crash: A Valentine's Day of shock and loss

Twenty-two-year-old Angela Shreya Baroi was supposed to celebrate this year's Valentine's Day without her parents in Toronto, Canada.

Her parents, James Sunam Baroi and Adline Mitali Baroi, had to travel to Dhaka last December to attend a reunion event. Shreya accompanied them but later flew back to Canada mid-January.

She was one of the three Bangladeshi students who lost their lives in Tuesday's tragic road accident on Highway 427 southbound ramp to Dundas Street West in Ontario, Canada.

The horrific accident also left another critically injured – Kumar Nibir, the son of popular singer Kumar Bishwajit.

Soon after the news broke, grief, disbelief, and a profound sense of loss grasped the Dhaka residence of the Baroi family.

"It might have been her destiny to return to Toronto before us," Shreya's mother Adline Mitali Baroi, who is now stuck in Dhaka due to visa complications, gasped while tears in her eyes.

"If we were in Canada with her, we wouldn't have to lose her this early," she cried out loud.

Her husband, James Sunam Baroi, however, managed to leave Bangladesh for their only daughter on Wednesday. Arrangements are underway to bring Shreya's dead body to Bangladesh between 25-28 February.

According to family members, Shreya completed her O levels in 2019 and soon after she along with her parents and younger brother, Shuvyau, left the country for Canada.

She was a student at Toronto University.

According to reports, Shreya was sitting in the front seat of the car involved in the accident while Kumar Biswajit's son drove it.