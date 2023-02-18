Canada road crash: Body of one victim to arrive in Dhaka on 24 Feb

UNB
18 February, 2023, 02:50 pm
18 February, 2023, 02:50 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The body of one of the three Bangladesh students, who died in a tragic car crash in Toronto on Monday night,  is scheduled to reach Dhaka from Canada on 24 February.

The families have also been informed and assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto can be contacted even after office hours and during the weekend, if necessary.                                                          

The Consulate is also in touch with two Funeral Homes in Toronto that are making arrangements with the hospital authorities over issuing death certificates as well as other necessary documentation for transportation of the bodies of the three deceased students, said the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday.

The families of the deceased have been reassured that the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto would issue necessary documents as soon as death certificates and other necessary papers are received from the hospital and the funeral homes.

Three Bangladeshi international students died and another was injured in a tragic car crash in Toronto on Monday night.

The High Commission and the Bangladesh Consulate in Toronto offer their deep condolences to the families of the deceased students and pray for the salvation of their departed souls and also for the rapid and full recovery of the injured student.

The high commissioner was informed by the family that the condition of the injured student is stable and improving.

Meanwhile, the families of the three deceased students were assured that the High Commission and the Consulate in Toronto would provide all the possible necessary support to transport the bodies of the deceased students.

The high commissioner also advised the Country and the Station Managers of Bangladesh Biman Airlines in Toronto to facilitate the process as well as to arrange for tickets on a priority basis for the family members who would like to come to Toronto or who would accompany the bodies to Bangladesh by the Biman flight to and from Toronto, if and as required.

