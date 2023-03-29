Canada promises cooperation in sustainable development of Dhaka North canals

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls has assured the Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam of cooperation in creating waterways by digging the canals in the northern part of the capital.



Lilly Nicholls paid a courtesy call to the Dhaka North mayor at Gulshan Nagar Bhaban in the capital yesterday.



At the meeting, the Dhaka North mayor urged the Canadian High Commissioner to provide technical and financial cooperation for the sustainable development of the canals under the Dhaka North City Corporation and informed her about the plan for the development of the canals.



The Canadian high commissioner expressed her interest in supporting the sustainable development of the canals in Dhaka North.



Referring to the fields and parks built in Dhaka North, Lilly Nicholls said, "These fields and parks will play an important role for future generations. There are many canals inside Dhaka city. If canals are dug and waterways are created, new horizons of communication within Dhaka will open up. Canada will provide all possible support in this initiative of DNCC."



The Dhaka North mayor informed the Canadian high commissioner about the online holding tax collection, trade licence services and other services including the ones available through the "Sobar Dhaka" app of the city corporation.



He said, "We have brought various services of the city corporation online to ensure accountability and simplicity. We are working on smart parking. Work on the waste-to-power project is also underway."



Meanwhile, the high commissioner invited the Dhaka North mayor to organise cultural programmes to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.



In response, Atiqul Islam expressed hope that cultural events will be organised soon.



After the meeting, the Dhaka North mayor and the Canadian high commissioner presented each other with souvenirs and gifts.



DNCC Chief Executive Officer Salim Reza, Canadian High Commission Bangladesh Councilor and Senior Trade Commissioner Angela Dark, DNCC Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Amirul Islam, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-ul Islam, among others, were present at the meeting.