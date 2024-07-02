Canada keen to deepen climate collaboration with Bangladesh: Saber

BSS
02 July, 2024, 02:00 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 02:05 am

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury with Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls on 1 July. Photo: BSS
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury yesterday said Canada will deepen ongoing environmental and climate collaboration with Bangladesh. 

He made the remark when Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls met him at Bangladesh Secretariat.

The minister highlighted the significance of global partnerships in combating climate change, commending Canada's leadership and support. 

During the meeting, he identified areas for closer collaboration, such as renewable energy and biodiversity conservation and emphasised on the potentials for knowledge exchange, technical assistance and joint projects.

Saber stressed the need for taking a holistic approach in implementing the ambitious climate agenda of the NAP and MCPP. 

Putting emphasis on Bangladesh's status as ground zero for climate change and the importance of global solidarity and sympathy, he called for projects focused on behavioral change, displacement and alternate livelihoods to lessen community burdens.

The minister also mentioned the need for frontier technologies like block-chain, IoT, AI, and alternative climate technology.

He sought a Canada-Bangladesh climate partnership and representation at future Conference of the Parties (COPs).

Canadian High Commissioner Nicholls affirmed Canada's commitment to cooperate on climate change, emphasizing sector-wise activities to avoid duplication of assistance. 

Canada aims to provide technology, research, knowledge sharing, trade and seeks to interact with young activists and boost partnerships, she said, mentioning priorities like technology transfer, climate-smart agriculture, biodiversity Conservation and adaptation projects.

Nicholls stressed on addressing medical and e-waste, diversifying markets, and moving towards ending fossil fuel dependence. 

The envoy reiterated Canada's support for Bangladesh's climate initiatives and its commitment to environmental sustainability. 

The meeting was centered on environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, and adaptation. Both of them emphasised on their commitment to address environmental challenges and advancing collaborative efforts for a sustainable future.

It concluded with both reaffirming their strong and growing partnership and looking forward to continued collaboration on environmental and climate issues.

