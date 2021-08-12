Canada to contribute over Tk304cr in Brac-led initiatives

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 August, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2021, 04:32 pm

Canada will contribute CAD 4.5 crore (Tk304.48 crore) over the next five years in Brac-led multi-sector initiatives, to support increasing services to Bangladesh's most vulnerable populations.

Canadian Minister of International Development Karina Gould made the announcement on Thursday during a 'virtual visit' to Bangladesh, Brac said in a press statement.

With this contribution Canada joins Australia and Brac in the Strategic Partnership Agreement, the press statement added.

Canada's support will fund Brac led multi-sector initiatives, including skills and vocational training and public health outreach tailored to reach children and families that are unable to access the services they need. The fund will also support Bangladesh's Covid-19 response and inclusive economic recovery.

Gould said, "Our local, experienced partners know all too well the disproportionate impact the Covid-19 crisis has had on the world's most vulnerable. Together, we must continue to push forward and seek out those hardest to reach, including marginalised women and children."

This partnership is closely aligned with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy and is built on Brac's longstanding women-centred development approach which prioritises the empowerment of women and girls.

Gould visited Bhashantek slum in Dhaka to see first-hand the impacts of Brac's urban development programmes, which will receive continued support through the partnership. Brac Executive Director Asif Saleh accompanied her on the visit.

"We are delighted to welcome Global Affairs Canada as one of our strategic partners. This partnership couldn't come at a more critical time, as the Covid-19 pandemic has further aggregated inequalities in Bangladesh," said Saleh.

Brac-led initiatives / BRAC / Canada to contribute / Canada’s support

