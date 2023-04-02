Canada-based NGO calls for immediate and unconditional release of Prothom Alo journalist sued under DSA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 02:42 pm

Related News

Canada-based NGO calls for immediate and unconditional release of Prothom Alo journalist sued under DSA

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 02:42 pm
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected
Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams in Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court premises on 30 March. Photo: Collected

International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX), a Canada-based global network of independent non-governmental organisations has called on the Bangladesh government for the immediate and unconditional release of Shamsuzzaman  Shams, the Prothom Alo Journalist sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

"Bangladesh authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams, drop any investigation into his work, and ensure the staff of the Prothom Alo newspaper can report without interference or fear," IFEX said in a tweet on Saturday (1 April).

In that tweet, IFEX also shared a statement by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Shamsuzzaman's arrest.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, correspondent Samsuzzaman Shams, an unnamed assistant cameraman and a few others, unnamed, were sued in the case lodged by Supreme Court Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Mashiur Malek at the Ramna Police Station around 11:10pm on Wednesday (29 March).

US State Department 'deeply concerned over use of Digital Security Act'

According to Shamsuzzaman's family, the reporter was detained from his Savar home by plainclothes men, identifying as police, around 4am and released at around 12:30pm on Wednesday in the capital's Agargaon area. But within 10 minutes of release, he was again picked up by the police and taken to the Ramna police station.

Shamsuzzaman Shams was transferred to Kashimpur Central Jail from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Friday (31 March) after a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, on Thursday (30 March), denied his bail plea in a case filed under the DSA.

 

Top News

International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX) / Shamsuzzaman Shams / Digital Security Act (DSA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

3h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

3h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

6h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

4h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

4h | TBS Stories
Trump to appear in court Tuesday

Trump to appear in court Tuesday

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend