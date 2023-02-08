Canada-Bangladesh chamber to organise trade expo in Canada

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 08:00 pm

Canada-Bangladesh chamber to organise trade expo in Canada

Canada-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CBCCI) is going to organise a bilateral trade fair titled "CBCCI Trade Expo 2023" in Toronto, Canada from 6 to 8 October this year.

CBCCI disclosed the schedule at a views exchange meeting on Tuesday in Dhaka.

At the event, speakers emphasised more foreign investment in Bangladesh to continue the country's growth momentum.

"The fair will highlight the economic relationship between Bangladesh and Canada and is surely going to expand Bangladesh's business across the world," Areef Rahman, chair of the CBCCI Trade Expo Committee 2023 said.

CBCCI will be promoting 100 Bangladeshi businesses through the trade expo, added Areef.

Addressing as the chief guest, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi praised the move and said that such a fair would help boost bilateral trade.

He termed Bangladesh an ideal place for foreign investment where the government is providing various facilities to overseas investors.

The government is developing 100 economic zones where the foreign investors can set up industries and export their products.

As a special guest, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin emphasised focusing on market and product diversification as well as adopting greener technologies and data-driven production methods.

