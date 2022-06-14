Can you ride an imported higher cc bike? Industry experts say ‘No’

Bangladesh

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
14 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 11:17 am

Related News

Can you ride an imported higher cc bike? Industry experts say ‘No’

Some motorcycle enthusiasts, keen to get rid of the bizarre restriction on motorcycle engine capacity for two-decades, are confused if the government is going to allow imports of CBU units of over 165 cc motorcycles for the mass market

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
14 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 11:17 am
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

The government in the Finance Bill has proposed to slap supplementary duties (SD) on imports of completely built units (CBU) of over 250 cc motorcycles – 100% on ones having four-stroke engines and 250% on those with two-stroke engines.

Some motorcycle enthusiasts, keen to get rid of the bizarre restriction on motorcycle engine capacity for two-decades, are confused if the government is going to allow imports of CBU units of over 165 cc motorcycles for the mass market.

Industry experts said, "No".

"The government, earlier this year, categorically told us that it would not allow CBU imports of over 165 cc bikes," said Safat Ishtiaq, head of business operations at Asian Motorbikes Ltd, which is working to locally manufacture higher cc Kawasaki motorcycles by the end of next year.

Also the latest Import Policy Order, issued a few months ago, does not allow imports of CBU bikes with an engine capacity of more than 165cc for the people, while such bikes can be imported for the country's law enforcement agencies only under special arrangements, he decoded the policy.

The Import Policy Order says local manufacturers of 165-500cc motorcycles can import all their necessary parts and raw materials, while the manufacturing and local riding of motorcycles has been restricted within 165cc.

Interpreting the policy order as the much-desired opening up of the local roads for up to 500cc bikes, if and only if manufactured locally, Ifad Motors and Asian Motorbikes are investing for facilities to manufacture higher cc bikes.

Also, some of the existing manufacturers are planning to extend their production lines for higher cc models.

Ifad Motors is set to manufacture Royal Enfield motorcycles by 2023.

Now, motorcycle lovers' confusion: "Why the changes in import duty structure?"

Safat Ishtiaq said through slapping SDs on big bikes the National Board of Revenue (NBR) merely rationalised the duty structure for the motorcycle segments irrelevant for the people until the Import Policy Order changes in favour of higher cc CBU motorcycle imports.

Imported CBU units up to 165cc motorcycles are subject to over 150% duties and taxes in total, which had been at around 60% for the import-prohibited over 250cc motorcycles.

To inspire the companies interested in local manufacturing of higher cc motorcycles, the NBR in its statutory regulatory order on Thursday said locally made big bikes are going to face less than 60% total taxes and duties on the import value of their raw material and parts.

A manufacturer may bring down the duty-tax burden to around 35% through more investments for more local value addition under type one manufacturing that includes making frames and a few other important parts from metal sheets or tubes, engine assembling.

Top News

Imported Bike / motorcycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

3h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more