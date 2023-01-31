Can expelled BNP leader Sattar win ‘with ruling party’s blessings’?

The by-elections to Brahmanbaria 2 and five other parliamentary seats that fell vacant following the resignation of the BNP lawmakers are being held Wednesday (1 February).

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan, who also resigned from the parliament and was later expelled from the BNP, is running as an independent candidate in the by-polls to Brahmanbaria 2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) constituency.

All eyes are on the outcome of the Brahmanbaria 2 by-polls for two reasons – one, the BNP expelled Sattar from the party but he decided to contend anyway amid political headwinds, and second, rumour has it that the ruling Awami League is covertly trying to make him elected, which according to many in the political arena is a shrewd political move on part of the ruling party.

According to voters in the constituency, local BNP leaders and activists were not seen in the field campaigning for Sattar after he formally launched electioneering on 19 January.

Sattar, a veteran politician, could not be present in the field-level campaign as expected due to his old age. However, Awami League's leaders and activists were seen strongly campaigning for Sattar.

Some local Awami League leaders and activists were present on stage at a meeting organised on the day of the official campaign launch of Sattar on 19 January. A few days later, they were seen openly campaigning in support of Sattar in meetings and rallies.

Besides, the suspicion that the ruling party wants Sattar to win the polls became stronger among voters after three candidates of Awami League withdrew their nominations earlier and started working together for Sattar.

Following the ruling party candidates' withdrawal, an expelled Jatiya Party (JaPa) leader Ziaul Haque Mridha also withdrew his nominations from the election. Even some JaPa men were seen working for Sattar ahead of the polls.

Rumour also has it that the BNP leader Rumeen Farhana might be the BNP candidate from Brahmanbaria 2 constituency in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections and the Awami League is supporting Sattar as a strategy to beat Rumeen.

Sattar's strong rival Asif is missing

Despite the withdrawal of four candidates, there are three more candidates apart from Sattar in the field. They are – Jatiya Party candidate Abdul Hamid Bhashani, Zaker Party candidate Zahirul Islam Jewel, and independent candidate Abu Asif Ahmed, who was also expelled from the BNP.

Of them, Abu Asif, the former president of Ashuganj upazila unit BNP, is considered to be Sattar's main rival but he has been missing since last Friday night (27 January).

Mozammel Hossain Reza, additional superintendent of police in Brahmanbaria, said no written complaint has been filed over Asif's missing incident. However, after seeing media reports, the police are investigating the matter.

Four days after this incident, Asif's wife Meherunnisa on Tuesday afternoon filed written complaints to the authorities concerned about the disappearance.

But, according to a leaked phone conversation between Asif and his wife, Asif went into hiding intentionally.

Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman, at his office in Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon of the capital on Tuesday, said he believes that the expelled BNP leader Asif is not missing but "has gone into hiding".

Vote today (Wednesday)

Voting in the by-polls will be held from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Wednesday in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), without any break.

In the meantime, the Election Commission has completed all preparations for the elections. Adequate security forces have been deployed to ensure that everyone can vote smoothly.

In December last year, as part of the ongoing anti-government movement, six BNP lawmakers resigned from Thakurgaon 3, Bagura 4, Bagura 6, Chapainawabganj 2, Chapainawabganj 3 and Brahmanbaria 2.