Campuses must not be turned into dens of terror: CA press secretary

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, was against the students during the July-August uprising as they created a narrative of fascism, he said

File photo of Shafiqul Alam. Photo: Collected
Urging everyone to keep educational institutions across the country safe, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said campuses must not be turned into dens of terrorism.

Safety has to be ensured at educational institutions and terrorism has to be eradicated from campuses to keep Bangladesh safe, he said while addressing a seminar at the National Press Club in Dhaka this morning (9 November), reports Jamuna TV.

"It has to be ensured that the students can pay attention to their studies. Students should feel motivated to build a new Bangladesh while remaining on their campuses," added Shafiqul.

AL a fascist party in its current form, won't get permission to hold protest: CA press secretary

Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of Awami League, was against the students during the July-August uprising as they created a narrative of fascism, he said.

"Chhatra League had kept the whole country as their hostage. They even created discrimination in jobs by depriving capable candidates," he added.

