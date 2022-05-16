Campaign, mobile court against sound pollution Tuesday

Department of Environment under environment, forest and climate change ministry will arrange a campaign and mobile court on 17-18 May to reduce sound pollution.

The campaign will run from 11am to 4pm in the Gulshan-1 and Gulshan-2 intersections, reads a press release Monday (16 May).

"This Campaign & Mobile Court is for developing the consciousness of drivers and vehicle owners. So that they can realise the demerits of noise pollution and control the honking," it read.