Campaign, mobile court against sound pollution Tuesday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 03:52 pm

Department of Environment under environment, forest and climate change ministry will arrange a campaign and mobile court on 17-18 May to reduce sound pollution.

The campaign will run from 11am to 4pm in the Gulshan-1 and Gulshan-2 intersections, reads a press release Monday (16 May). 

"This Campaign & Mobile Court is for developing the consciousness of drivers and vehicle owners. So that they can realise the demerits of noise pollution and control the honking," it read.

