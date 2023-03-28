Came for love, held hostage instead

Rashed, a service holder working in the Capital's Tejgaon, fell in love with a woman named Maksuda Akhter Neela whom he met through Facebook.

The 23-year-old went to Ghonapara in Gopalganj from Dhaka on 25 March to meet Neela.

The couple then took an easy bike ride and went sightseeing around the area. After some distance travelled, another 4-5 youths got on the easy bike.

Neela got off the easy bike at some point. The group of boys stopped the easy bike near the Gunirkhal area of Kamargram of Mollahat upazila.

They snatched Rashed's mobile phone along with Tk19,500 from him. They allegedly held a knife against Rashid's throat, assaulted him and demanded a ransom of Tk150,000 from his family members.

Later, Rashed's family members went to Mollahat police station. The police rescued Rashed and arrested four people including Neela. Mollahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Somen Kumar Das said "Rashed, who has been the victim of fraud was rescued and handed over to his family. Based on Rashed's description, four fraudsters have been arrested and handed over to court after filing a case."