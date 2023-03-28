Came for love, held hostage instead

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:41 pm

Related News

Came for love, held hostage instead

TBS Report
28 March, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2023, 10:41 pm
Came for love, held hostage instead

Rashed, a service holder working in the Capital's Tejgaon, fell in love with a woman named Maksuda Akhter Neela whom he met through Facebook.

The 23-year-old went to Ghonapara in Gopalganj from Dhaka on 25 March to meet Neela.

The couple then took an easy bike ride and went sightseeing around the area. After some distance travelled, another 4-5 youths got on the easy bike.

Neela got off the easy bike at some point. The group of boys stopped the easy bike near the Gunirkhal area of Kamargram of Mollahat upazila.

They snatched Rashed's mobile phone along with Tk19,500 from him. They allegedly held a knife against Rashid's throat, assaulted him and demanded a ransom of Tk150,000 from his family members.

Later, Rashed's family members went to Mollahat police station. The police rescued Rashed and arrested four people including Neela. Mollahat Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Somen Kumar Das said "Rashed, who has been the victim of fraud was rescued and handed over to his family. Based on Rashed's description, four fraudsters have been arrested and handed over to court after filing a case."

Facebook fraud case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh-Myanmar trade and investment: Opportunities and way forward

10h | Thoughts
German rower Marie-Sophie Zeidler (second from right) is preparing for qualification events for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but has had to deal with two bouts of Long COVID in the last three years. Photo: DW

How long Covid affects the careers of top athletes

10h | Thoughts
Chatbots like ChatGPT are giant plagiarism machines since they mainly recombine prose and pictures that were originally created by humans. Photo : Bloomberg

There's no such thing as artificial intelligence

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why Bangladeshi banks need more of the Blue Ocean Strategy in a crowded market

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

Messi’s statue next to Pele-Maradona’s at the CONMEBOL museum

2h | TBS SPORTS
No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

No offensive without more weapons, says Ukraine

7h | TBS World
Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

Countries you can visit without visa with Bangladeshi Passport

12h | TBS Stories
What next for Rahul Gandhi?

What next for Rahul Gandhi?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year