Calm returns, but nerves still on edge

After weeks of massive violence and bloodshed, the capital found a semblance of relative calm today, though repressed tension lingered over recent events and the uncertain future.

Most people were taking in the peaceful atmosphere after the long storm, waiting and discussing who would lead the interim government. There was also an underlying fear of potential further violence amid political uncertainty after the fall of Hasina.

The previous day was overwhelming: Sheikh Hasina fled to India, and subsequent celebrations turned violent, resulting in widespread damage and destruction. Clashes continued in many places the highest death toll since the quota reform protests began. Since then, Bangladesh has been without a government with no police presence and an unsettled political future.

Despite this, the reopening of offices, courts, businesses, schools, and colleges, along with the return of free movement, indicated that the city was returning to normalcy, with no signs of violence.

Government officials and court employees, including those at the secretariat, went to work in the morning but left in the afternoon due to security concerns.

Major commercial banks, their branches, private institutions, and most shops remained open. However, factories and shops around Dhaka stayed closed on Tuesday due to security issues.

Aside from the arson and looting of the Awami League headquarters on Bangabandhu Avenue, there were no significant reports of violence or vandalism in the capital.

Traffic was minimal on Dhaka's main roads, and there was no police presence; instead, students were seen performing traffic duties and cleaning the streets.

Some agitating students were also observed cleaning the ransacked parliament building and recovered looted items to hand over to the army.

Many knitwear and accessories factories in the outskirts reopened. However, the apparel factories affiliated with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association remained closed due to a pre-scheduled closure.

Tuesday was supposed to be a general holiday, but Inter-Services Public Relations announced late Monday that all educational institutions, including government, semi-government, private schools, colleges, madrasas, and universities, as well as factories, would be open starting Tuesday morning.

From Rampura to Mouchak, Malibagh, and Moghbazar, all roadside stalls were closed. Shopping malls in Dhaka's Newmarket, Bashundhara, and Dhanmondi areas also remained shut due to the weekly holiday observed by the markets, but they may reopen today.

Noore Alam Liton, owner of Niloy Birds Corner in Kataban, Dhaka, said, "We are experiencing heightened insecurity due to the absence of law enforcement. Today, we feel more afraid than yesterday."

He added, "People are seen moving in small groups, which is quite unsettling. We urgently demand that security be ensured."

Fear still looms at govt offices

Government officials said they mostly spent time gossiping in each other's rooms today. Photos of Bangabandhu, Sheikh Hasina and their family members, hung on various buildings in the Secretariat, were taken down.

At around 12pm, most officials and employees left the secretariat. When asked the reason for their departure, no one could give any specific reason.

Some said a rumour of fire at the Dhaka South City office, sparked panic among the secretariat staff. As a result, officials began to leave.

Others said there was no police on Tuesday. In this situation, they were leaving due to security concerns.

An official told TBS about the reason for his departure, "Then there is no guarantee of safety, there is danger of violence on the streets after noon. In this situation, there is no one to protect us - so I am going home."

Secretariat officials said army personnel were stationed at the main gate since morning. As officials began leaving, additional army units appeared outside.

An army officer stationed at the secretariat assured that there are no security concerns, saying the officials were leaving due to fears and rumours.

Officials from the Planning Commission in Agargaon also left early. Due to security risks, everyone was instructed to leave the admin department.

Visiting the Planning Commission today, TBS correspondent found no security presence, which is usually heavily guarded by police.

At 9am, Planning Commission and ERD officials arrived, but by 10am, they were asked to leave. By 11am, the offices were closed after all employees had left.

Central bank working

At Bangladesh Bank, most employees were still at work by noon, with army personnel stationed at the entry and exit gates and armoured vehicles within the bank's boundary.

Deputy Governor Kazi Saidur Rahman confirmed that banking operations remain open to ensure smooth financial transactions and international payments.

He added that banks have been instructed to remain open if security measures are adequate; otherwise, they should close if security risks are present.