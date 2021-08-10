Calls for interrogation will be made maintaining legal procedure: CID chief

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 05:17 pm

Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Warning the public not to fall prey to blackmailers, CID Chief Mahbubur Rahman said they would maintain legal procedures if they needed to call someone for questioning in connection with the recent cases including the one of Pori Moni. 

"Don't be fooled by any extortionist, we will maintain the police protocol if anybody is needed to be called for interrogation, '' said Mahbubur Rahman during a press briefing today. 

The CID chief made the comment in the wake of some complaints from various individuals that they are being demanded money in connection to their involvement with actress Pori Moni and some others who were arrested recently during RAB drives. 

He also asked people to inform law enforcers if they face any harassment in this connection. 

The CID chief further said they are getting names of many people while interrogating the arrestees. But they won't disclose it until their involvement is proven. 

Mahbubur Rahman also informs the media that six vehicles of the arrestees have been seized so far and their ownership is being verified through the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA). 

We are also trying to find out the sources of property of the arrestees, added the CID chief. 

So far 15 cases have been filed against them including Pori Moni, Raj, Piasha and Mou, of whom CID is investigating eight cases. 

