Called higher authorities after BCL attack, no one received: DU Shahidullah Hall provost

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2024, 09:39 pm

Representational image. File photo: TBS
Representational image. File photo: TBS

Dr Mohammad Zabed Hossain, acting provost of Dhaka University's Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall, has said he called for help during the Chhatra League attack on the protesting students at the dormitory but received no response.

Speaking to the agitating students in front of the dormitory tonight (15 July), the provost told students that the police were not there to harm them.

He also said he had nothing to do about the students being injured during the attack.

Meanwhile, all the provosts of the dormitories have decided to stay at halls overnight to watch out for any untoward incidents.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting held at the vice chancellor's residence this evening.

The meeting also decided that students should remain in their designated halls, and no outsiders will be permitted entry. 

All students have been instructed to refrain from any disruptive activities. Strict measures will be taken against those involved in such actions.

Speaking with the students in front of Shahidullah Hall, the university Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman said police have been deployed to oust the outsiders from the campus.

"We are doing everything possible to stabilise the situation," he stated. 

He said a committee will be formed to investigate the incident.

