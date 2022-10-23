Call for sustainable smart cane production locally

Bangladesh

Call for sustainable smart cane production locally

Call for sustainable smart cane production locally

Rights activists at a programme on Saturday called for taking necessary steps to produce sustainable and improved smart white canes for visually impaired people at both public and private levels in the country.

At present, smart canes, and electronic devices to assist in obstacle detection for the visually impaired, are mainly imported from abroad. As imported canes are costly, they are less affordable for disabled people who are insolvent.

Steps should also be taken to ensure the availability and affordability of smart canes to visually impaired people, the speakers said while addressing a discussion meeting and cultural programme organised to observe World White Cane Safety Day 2022, orgainsed by Blind Education and Rehabilitation Development Organisation (Berdo) at its Rupnagar office in the capital.

Bangladesh National Social Welfare Cuncil Executive Secretary Mohammad Jashim Uddin attended the event as the chief guest and lauded the proposal of producing smart canes at home, adding, "It will also save our foreign currency."

He further underscored the need for raising awareness on upholding the rights of people with disabilities.

Berdo Executive Director Md Saidul Huq, who is visually impaired, stressed building a rights-based inclusive society, and implementing the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013, as well as job quotas for people with disabilities.

He also emphasised raising the monthly disability allowance to a minimum of Tk5000.

There are about 1.50 crore people with different kinds of disabilities in the country. Of them, 20 lakh are visually impaired. "If they are neglected, it would be tough for us to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the goals focus on inclusivity," said Saidul Huq.

Md Musherraf Hossain Mazumder, a Supreme Court lawyer who is visually impaired, demanded including people with disabilities in the mainstream of society and making all structures suitable for their use.

Berdo Executive Council Member Md Jahangir Alam chaired the event where Treasurer Husne Ara Begum, Deputy Director Selim Uddin, and a number of visually impaired participants were present as speakers.

On behalf of Berdo, smart canes were distributed among five visually impaired students at the event.

