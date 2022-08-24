Call for separate supply chain for solid waste management

Experts have called for a separate supply chain for the country's tannery industry waste, which is used as raw material in other industries, but cannot be managed due to a lack of precise information regarding it.

"We have scattered data on solid waste but we do not have any specific data. A separate supply chain can be created for solid wastes. This will enable us to turn wastes into resources," said Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, research director at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, at the "Dialogue on Recycling Solid Waste in the Tannery Industry in Bangladesh," organised by the Asia Foundation at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka yesterday.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said, "We need a linkage between industries. We also need to determine how solid waste will be managed and who will use it."

At the dialogue, Department of Environment Assistant Director Salman Shawon said, "A common effluent treatment plant (CETP) has been set up in Hemayetpur, Savar, but it is not operating properly. A feasibility study must be done before generating energy from waste."

He said many tanneries do not use the CETP to treat their waste properly.

Dr Yusuf Haider, a professor of Dhaka University, said, "Our institutions are not giving much importance to solid waste management and by-products generated from wastes. This requires specific structures and policies. Hopefully, the matter will be cleared in the approved Detailed Area Plan (DAP)."

In the keynote paper presented at the programme, Asia Foundation Programme Coordinator Samiha Jamil said solid waste recyclers in Hazaribagh process raw hide trimmings to produce gum, gelatin, and glue.

They recycle 14,500 tonnes of waste, generating 725 tonnes of by-products and Tk2.32 crore in terms of revenue.

Samiha Jamil said the challenges faced by solid tannery waste recyclers include an absence of a permanent plot for them in Savar Tannery Industrial Estate; lack of access to finance; licensing and certification; absence of permission to take out raw trimmings; and lack of technical knowledge.

She also noted that over 50 recyclers went out of business as they were left out when tanneries were relocated from Hazaribagh to Savar. Currently, six of the solid tannery waste recyclers are barely surviving and struggling to make ends meet.

Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, said, "Tanneries have to move forward on their own initiatives to recycle tannery wastes. We will cooperate with them. A study can be conducted in this regard."

Asia Foundation Country Representative Kazi Faisal Bin Seraj, Tannery Association President Shaheen Ahmed, its General Secretary Shakhawat Ullah also spoke on the occasion.