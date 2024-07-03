Call for recognition, policy inclusion of women in fisheries

Women's role is crucial in the fisheries sector and they need recognition and inclusion in policies and programmes, stakeholders said in a seminar today.

Despite their substantial involvement in fish processing and sorting, women remain largely unrecognised, with only 4% holding official fisher ID cards compared to 96% of men, they said.

The findings of a policy study titled "Improving the livelihood of fishermen" presented at the event revealed stark disparities in the fisheries sector.

The event, organised by the Commonwealth Foundation, Badabon Sangho, took place at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital. The Business Standard was the media partner of the event.

Fariha Jesmin, senior programme officer at Badabon Sangho, presented the keynote address. Additional Director General of the Department of Fisheries Md Zillur Rahman was the chief guest. Communication specialist and columnist Shahana Huda moderated the seminar.

The study found that 93% of women in the fisheries sector suffer from health issues, compounded by inadequate medical facilities. Salinity in coastal areas further exacerbates these problems. Additionally, 40% of widowed or single breadwinner women face constant struggles to collect fish, highlighting the urgent need for policy reforms.

The research is conducted on 300 female fishers.

The keynote called for the recognition of fish processing and sorting as official professions. Clear identity guidelines and proper assistance, as outlined in the Labour Act 2006, were recommended to support women in this sector.

Meera Roy, a fish farmer, voiced her demand for proper benefits and recognition for her work alongside her husband. Her plea underscores the broader call for equitable treatment and support for women in fisheries.

Md Zillur Rahman, additional director general of the Department of Fisheries, acknowledged the contributions of women in processing units and expressed commitment to addressing their rights. However, he maintained that the term "fisherman" inherently includes both genders.

Lipi Rahman, executive director of Badabon Sangho, said, "We have investigated the issues of discrimination, marginalisation, and policies affecting female fishers. Our findings indicate that women fishers in coastal districts and the Haor and Baor areas are not recognised as fishers, which disrupts the card distribution process. These inequalities must be addressed, and clear identity guidelines for fishers should be established."

Md Manunur Rashid, district fisheries officer, outlined ambitious goals for the fisheries sector, aiming to increase production to 85 lakh tonnes and export earnings to Tk15,000 crore by 2040-41. Fish production in the financial year 2022-23 reached 49.15 lakh tonnes and export earnings of Tk4,790 crore.

To achieve these targets, the government aims to employ 600,000 people in the next five years by reducing wastage by 10% through the production of value-added fish and fish products.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure employment for 6 lakh people in the next five years through mechanisation and automated production systems.

The seminar underscored the pressing need for policy changes to recognize and support women in the fisheries sector. As stakeholders continue to advocate for gender equality, the government's commitment to addressing these issues will be crucial in driving sustainable growth and equity in the industry.