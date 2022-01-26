Call for forming children welfare board at upazila level 

Two starving street kids covered in dust in Arambagh area during the early stage of the lockdown. Photo: Mumit M

Civil society activists have recently made a call for forming upazila level children welfare boards and providing different supports to children of underprivileged backgrounds.

Observing that a coordinated approach involving all concerned individuals is important in securing the rights of children, the discussants said that child-friendly upazilas can help create atmospheres that can not only safeguard child rights but also can help eliminate child labour.

The government has pledged to eliminate child labour from all sectors in the country by 2025 as per the National Plan of Action (NPA 2020-2025) and the Children Act 2013, the participants said, adding that Bangladesh signed the UN Charter on child rights for ensuring the rights of children.

One child-friendly upazila can encourage other upazilas to create a safe environment for children, discussants further said while addressing a multi-stakeholder consultation on the implementation of the NPA at the YWCA auditorium in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday.

INCIDIN Bangladesh organised the event with the support of Global March against Child Labour, read a press release.

Advocate Salma Ali, the co-chair of National Child Labour Monitoring Committee, attended the discussion as the chief guest while Dr Mostafizur Rahman, joint inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), was present as a special guest.

The event was moderated by AKM Masud Ali, executive director of INCIDIN Bangladesh.

Advocate Md Rafiqual Islam Khan, manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Abdus Shahid Mahmood, director of Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum; Lima Ferdous, president, SWWN; ZM Kamrul Anam, general secretary of Bangladesh Labour Foundation; among others, spoke at the event.

