Call for forming children welfare board at upazila level 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 08:04 pm

Related News

Call for forming children welfare board at upazila level 

One child-friendly upazila can encourage other upazilas to create a safe environment for children - civil society activists 

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 08:04 pm
Two starving street kids covered in dust in Arambagh area during the early stage of the lockdown. Photo: Mumit M
Two starving street kids covered in dust in Arambagh area during the early stage of the lockdown. Photo: Mumit M

Civil society activists have recently made a call for forming upazila level children welfare boards and providing different supports to children of underprivileged backgrounds.

Observing that a coordinated approach involving all concerned individuals is important in securing the rights of children, the discussants said that child-friendly upazilas can help create atmospheres that can not only safeguard child rights but also can help eliminate child labour.

The government has pledged to eliminate child labour from all sectors in the country by 2025 as per the National Plan of Action (NPA 2020-2025) and the Children Act 2013, the participants said, adding that Bangladesh signed the UN Charter on child rights for ensuring the rights of children.

One child-friendly upazila can encourage other upazilas to create a safe environment for children, discussants further said while addressing a multi-stakeholder consultation on the implementation of the NPA at the YWCA auditorium in the capital's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday.

INCIDIN Bangladesh organised the event with the support of Global March against Child Labour, read a press release.

Advocate Salma Ali, the co-chair of National Child Labour Monitoring Committee, attended the discussion as the chief guest while Dr Mostafizur Rahman, joint inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), was present as a special guest.      

The event was moderated by AKM Masud Ali, executive director of INCIDIN Bangladesh. 

Advocate Md Rafiqual Islam Khan, manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh; Abdus Shahid Mahmood, director of Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum; Lima Ferdous, president, SWWN; ZM Kamrul Anam, general secretary of Bangladesh Labour Foundation; among others, spoke at the event.

 

Rev: Moin

children / welfare / NGO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the confrontation between India and China becomes part of the status quo in South Asia, smaller states have begun to exert their own leverage. Photo: Reuters

As India and China Compete, Smaller States Are Cashing In

6h | Panorama
A recent study found that biomass burning (burning of leaves, wood, etc) is equally responsible as fossil fuel burning for black carbon emission, known to cause cancer. Photo: Reuters

‘Biomass burning, high sulphur-containing gasoline are compounding air pollution’

7h | Panorama
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

8h | Habitat
The government has no policy framework in place to provide non-agricultural land to landless people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Polash

Why do landless people not get khas land? 

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

3h | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

5h | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

1d | Videos
Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

Tower Hamlets names buildings after five Bengali heroes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

3
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

4
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

5
The drama depicts the state of Dhaka from 1757, 1758 and 1760, Photo: Collected
Glitz

New BTV drama reimagines 18th century Dhaka

6
The ‘Trimmed Egg’ shaped space holds the journal shelves and reading tables. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Habitat

FBS e-library at the University of Dhaka: Renovation of a masterwork