Call to ensure safe labour migration to avoid human trafficking 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 06:16 pm

Related News

Call to ensure safe labour migration to avoid human trafficking 

Unsafe labour migration may be setback to economy, anti-trafficking campaigners say

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 06:16 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Terming unsafe labour migration as the risky to economy, Anti-human trafficking campaigners at a programme called for raising awareness at the grassroots level for ensuring safe migration to prevent human trafficking.

While addressing an opinion exchange meeting at Hazratpur union parishad bhaban in Keraniganj recently, they observed that migrants are often the target of traffickers and find themselves in situations that can result in debt bondage, forced labour, sexual exploitation, forced and illegal marriages, losing lives and other forms of modern slavery.    

With the support of the US Department of State, Incidin Bangladesh, a rights organisation, and TdH Netherlands, a Netherlands-based development organisation, jointly organised the event titled "Counter-Trafficking Committee (CTC) Orientation", said a press release.

Bangladesh is a source, transit, and destination country for men, women, and child victims of human trafficking. All concerned particularly those at the grassroots level need to focus their efforts aimed at preventing exploitation of individuals by trafficking networks, the campaigners said.

If the safe migration of migrants is not ensured, it would be a great setback to our economy. In case of unsafe condition of migrants, Bangladesh would be deprived of getting due remittances. So, it is needed to ensure safe migration for the economic interest, they added.  

As part of an anti-trafficking programme supported by US Department of State, under the guidance of Bangladesh's National Plan of Action to combat human trafficking, Hazratpur Union Parishad recently formed a 35-member CTC comprising people from different professions, including public representatives.

Sophia Meulenberg, political officer, US Embassy in Dhaka and Andrew Grimmer, Foreign Affairs Officer, US State Department's Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, shared their views with the new CTC at the meeting.

The new Counter-Trafficking Committee will perform its due role in combating trafficking, Sophia and Andrew hoped.

Terming human trafficking as a serious human rights violation, other discussants said all concerned must join their hands as the fight against trafficking and smuggling of migrants requires multi-stakeholder engagement.     

AKM Masud Ali, executive director of Incidin, chaired the programme. Md Anwar Hossain Aynal, chairman of Hazratpur Union Parishad,  Mahmudul Kabir, Bangladesh Country Director of Tdh Netherlands, Md Ishtiak Ahmed, a lawyer; Rabindranath Das, Principal of Hazratpur High School; among others, spoke at the event.

Labour Migration / Bangladesh Labour Migration / human trafficking  / human trafficking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

9h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

11h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

21h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

21h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

1d | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities