Call to ensure children-friendly upazila

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 07:43 pm

Upazila administration pledged to play its due role for building child-friendly upazila in the area

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Civil society activists have made a call for making children-friendly upazila to ensure the rights of children, including education and quality life for them.

At an opinion exchange meeting in Bagerhat's Morelganj Upazila for formulating plan of action aimed at making Shoronkhola and Morelganj upazilas as children-friendly, they said in order to achieve this objective, it is needed to eradicate child labour from all agriculture supply chain and ensure education and quality life for them.

The discussants also called for collaboration among all the stakeholders to ensure children-friendly upazila. They also hoped that it would help ensure the better future of children by ensuring their rights.

INCIDIN Bangladesh organised the event with the support of Upazila Child Labour Monitoring Committee (UCLMC) and members of Upazila Shishu Kalyan Board on Thursday, read a press release.   

At the meeting, Morelganj upazila administration officials pledged to play their due role for building child-friendly upazila in their area.  

In their speeches, the discussants underscored on strengthening the activities of district and upazila level Shishu Kalyan Board and monitoring child labour situation in non-formal sector.  

Citing a study report (2011), they further said a huge number of children were engaged in collecting shrimp fry in the coastal district.

They work in hazardous conditions for 9 to 13 hours a day, which puts them at health risk and also hampers their education. 

Md Jahangir Alam, Morelganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer and president of Child Labour Monitoring Committee; was the chief guest. Md Shah-E-Alam Sachhu, chairman of Morelganj Upazila Parishad and also advisor of the committee; Mozammel Haque Mozam, vice chairman of the upazila parishad and Fahima Khanom, vice chairman of the upazila parishad, attended the meeting.      

Md Rafiqual Islam Khan, manager (Programme and Legal Support) of INCIDIN Bangladesh; programme coordinator Rafiul Ali; local government officials and civil society activists were also present. Sheikh Asaduzzaman, executive director of Udayan Bagerhat, conducted the meeting.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

