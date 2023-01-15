Call for doubling budget allocation for ethnic people  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 January, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 10:01 pm

The national budget allocation for ethnic communities in Bangladesh is alarmingly inadequate, according to a study, as it calls for doubling of the allocation in order to promote inclusive development.

The study report, titled "How much is allocated and spent in the national budget for the ethnic people in Bangladesh", shows that the budget allocation for ethnic people in the hills and plains decreased by 4.34%, or Tk108 crore, in the 2021-22 fiscal year compared to the previous year. 

In FY21, the allocation was Tk2,508 crore, but it was slashed to Tk2,400 crore in FY22. If the inflationary pressure is taken into consideration, the budget cut increases to 6%.

The study also found that while the budget allocation for ethnic groups in the plains increased by 7.89% in FY22, it decreased by 9.37% for communities in the hills.

At a program organised by the non-government and non-profit organisation Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) in Dhaka, economist Prof Abul Barkat highlighted the lack of both allocation and participation for ethnic people in the formulation of fiscal policies. 

He stated, "Even the ethnic leaders are not asked what they need and how much they need. As a result, very unnecessary things are covered in the budget, while some urgent needs are grossly neglected."

The report also notes that essential sectors for ethnic people, such as food assistance during lean agricultural months, legal support for land recovery, mother-tongue schooling, access to healthcare, and livelihood training, lack budget funding. 

It also identifies inadequate or no funding for the Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Resolution Commission, perspective plan, biodiversity and environmental protection issues in the hills as "critical missing".

On top of inadequate allocation, the report notes that many projects often fail on development spending, leaving ethnic people unsure of how much is being spent on their development and how it is being spent. It specifically highlights the neglect of tribal women, noting that only 1% of the total gender budget is earmarked for their empowerment.

The report makes several recommendations, including tripling the budget allocation for human resource development sectors such as education and health, and implementing a "bottom-up approach" for marginalised groups when preparing the national budget.

 

Budget / ethnic groups

