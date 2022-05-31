Call to activate upazila level monitoring committees on child labour

Bangladesh

31 May, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 07:58 pm

Call to activate upazila level monitoring committees on child labour

'About 17 lakh children are engaged in labour across the country, half of whom are girls'

Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

Speakers called for activating the monitoring committees on elimination of child labour at district and upazila level for ensuring children-friendly environment.  

They made the call at a 'Meet the Press' jointly organised by INCIDIN Bangladesh and Udayan Bangladesh, at Udayan office in the Bagerhat district town on Tuesday.  

In the keynote paper, Rafiqul Islam Khan, manager (Programme) of INCIDIN Bangladesh, said about 17 lakh children are engaged in labour across the country, half of whom are girls.

Terming it a major obstacle to normal growth of children in the district, he said that there is presence of a large number of children in agriculture, collection of shrimp fry and shrimp supply system here.  

In this context, he stressed on making the monitoring committees on child labour at district and upazila level effective. 

Journalists at the programme said that it is possible to stop child labour by bringing the poor people in Sharankhola upazila under social safety net programme.   
 

Child labour

