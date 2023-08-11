Call 16163 for assistance in flood affected areas: Fire Service

Bangladesh

Press Release
11 August, 2023, 01:25 am
Last modified: 11 August, 2023, 01:28 am

Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service &amp; Civil Defence. Photo: UNB
Logo of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence. Photo: UNB

The Fire Service and Civil Defense has launched a monitoring cell for conducting rescue operations in flood affected areas.

Hotline number 16163 and regular number of control room 02223355555 will remain operational for any assistance regarding rescue work in flood affected areas across the country.

Besides, people can contact the number 01713038181 for round-the-clock communication with the monitoring cell.

The activities of the monitoring cell, established centrally by the Fire Service, have started from Thursday (10 August) morning.

Director General of Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense Brigadier General Md Moin Uddin, said that fire service stands beside people in all calamities. As always, this monitoring cell will work round-the-clock during the flood so that everyone can easily access the services of the fire service amid the current flood situation of the country.

Already, leaves of all officials in the flood-affected areas have been canceled and everyone has been instructed to be present at the workplace.

Till 2pm on 10 August, in Chattogram Division, 60 fallen trees were removed, two landslides, 11 fire accidents and nine other accidents were attended, two people were rescued and two bodies were recovered and 100 people were transferred to shelters.

At the same time, the fire service assisted in the removal of nine trees that fell down on various roads of Barishal division due to heavy rains and tackled one fire accident and rescued two people and recovered a body.

It is to be noted that besides this monitoring cell, people can receive flood-related rescue services 24 hours a day through fire stations and control rooms in flood-affected areas.

