Calculate Zakat and get Islamic lifestyle services on Nagad Islamic

"Nagad Islamic" has included a number of features for devout muslim customers, including Zakat calculator and a range of Islamic lifestyle services on its app and website.

From now on, customers will be able to calculate their own zakat using 'agad Islamic without any hassles. Customers will also be able to access all the daily prayer services, including free audio recitation of the Holy Qur'an, on this platform, reads a press release.

Through Nagad Islamic which is run under the Shariah Supervisory Committee, customers will be able to donate Zakat on a regular basis, calculating the accurate amount of Zakat at their convenience in a hassle-free way.

The Nagad Islamic Account has been in operation for the last three years, assuring Islamic financial management for the customers. Customers are using this interest-free MFS account to make donations, payments for Hajj tours and travels, and Islamic insurance.

Considering the growing customer demand, Zakat Calculator, the latest feature of Nagad Islamic will potentially simplify the process of calculating Zakat for the customers.

Users can now easily calculate Zakat from Nagad Islamic website (https://nagadislamic.com.bd). To calculate the amount of Zakat customers must first select the Zakat Calculator option on the Nagad Islami' website.

They will then be required to enter the value of their assets for the whole year, including yearly income, investment, gold, and loans. The following step will generate the precise amount of Zakat automatically by clicking on the 'Calculate' button at the bottom of the calculator.

The service will also be available on Nagad App soon, reads the statement.

Customers will also be able to pay zakat directly to over 20 Islamic and zakat donation organisations via Islamic Nagad if they choose. The calculated amount of Zakat can be sent directly to the merchant numbers of the donation organisation by selecting the "Donation" option from the Nagad Islami' app. This will allow customers to carry out all Zakat-related operations from their mobile phones with ease.

In addition, consumers can conveniently access all the services associated with daily prayers by clicking on Islamic Life and Ibadat Pratidin on the website.

The features include fasting and prayer schedule, free recitation of Al-Quran and Hadith with audio and Bangla meaning. All Islamic content in Nagad Islamic has been certified by the Islamic Foundation Bangladesh.

Rahel Ahmed, chief executive officer (CEO) of Nagad and a member of Nagad Islamic Shariah Supervisory Committee, said, "Along with other Islamic services, we are pleased to ensure that customers can now do accurate Zakat calculations just using their mobile phones. For the last 3 years 'Nagad Islamic' has been receiving overwhelming response from the users, and we hope to continue expanding the service with new features in the future."