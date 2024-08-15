CAG Nurul Islam pledges resignation within 24 hours amid protests

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:24 pm

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:24 pm

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:24 pm
CAG Md Nurul Islam. Photo: Collected
CAG Md Nurul Islam. Photo: Collected

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Md Nurul Islam was forced to evacuate his office today (15 August) amidst a growing protest by department officials. 

Under the protection of army personnel, he left the CAG building, promising to step down from his position within 24 hours.

Witnesses said the unrest erupted around 11:30am when a group of officials and employees stormed the CAG office in Kakrail. They accused the CAG of politicising the office, aiding government corruption, and undermining the legislative process. 

The protesters vandalised office property, distributed leaflets detailing their grievances, and demanded the CAG's resignation.

Faced with the escalating situation, the CAG was escorted out of the building by army personnel.
 

