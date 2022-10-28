Cabinet Secretary Anwarul attends remittance meeting in New York

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 01:53 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam participated in a roundtable meeting on "Importance of Remittances: Current Perspective" organised by Bangladesh Consulate General in New York on Friday.

Anwarul attended the meeting as the chief guest while his wife Kamrun Nahar, a former secretary of the government, was also present.

First Consul General Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam and other officers and employees of the consulate welcomed him. 

Anwarul discussed the expatriate-friendly policies of the Bangladesh government and the steps taken by the government in the meeting and urged the expatriates to send more remittances through legal channels.

Mentioning the contribution of exchange houses located in the United States in sending remittances, he requested them to continue their cooperation and efforts.

He urged the expatriates to invest in Bangladesh mentioning that there is a favourable environment for foreign investment in the country.

The discussants present in the meeting laid emphasis on creating public awareness about the various incentives and benefits announced by the government through mass publicity campaigns among all expatriates living in the United States.

Various important issues were discussed in detail, including conducting campaigns involving the community, increasing the incentive rate in sending remittances, organising remittance weeks or fairs, arranging the benefits of wage earner bonds so that expatriates can get them easily.

Later the consul general informed the cabinet secretary about the various service activities of the Consulate. 

Expressing his satisfaction with the overall activities of the consulate, he advised the officials of the consulate to maintain the standard of service in the future.
 

