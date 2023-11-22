Cabinet purchase body okays import of edible oil, fertiliser

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a virtual meeting on Wednesday approved some seven proposals including import of edible oil, fertiliser and purchase of electricity from solar and waste-to-energy power plants to be set in private sector.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the meeting.

As per the meeting's approval, the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) under the Commerce Ministry will import 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil through international tender from Green Nation Builders & Developers, India, at a cost of Tk 143.18 crore.

BEIHCL-BZHE-ENAM-MNS Consortium will set up a 100 MW solar (AC) power plant in Sonagazi upazila in Feni district from which Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) will import electricity over a period of 20 years at a tariff rate of Tk11.0058 per kilowatt hour (each unit).

BPDB will have to spend Tk3,566.40 crore to purchase the electricity from the plant in next 20 years.

Siddiqui Fabrics Ltd-Intec Energies GmbH-Saudia German Power Plant Ltd (SF-IE-SGPPL JV) will set up an 11 MW waste- to-energy power plant at Brahmanbaria municipality on Build, Own, Operate (BOO) basis from which state-owned BPDB will purchase electricity over the period of 25 years.

The BPDB will have to spend Tk4,068 crore to purchase power from the project with tariff rate at Tk 21.105 per unit.

Roads and Highways Department will award a Tk112.81 crore contract to National Development Engineers Ltd for the civil works of package No-WP-02 of the "Upgradation of Aricha (Barangail)-Ghior-Daulatpur-Nagarpur-Tangail Regional Highway to proper standard and width" project.

The Cabinet body approved three separate proposals of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries for importing a total of 90,000 metric tons of (MTs) fertiliser.

As per approval, the BCIC will import 30,000 MTs of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Tk127.81 crore while it will import 30,000 MTs of bagged granular urea fertilizer from Karnaphuli Fertilizer Company Limited (Kafco) at a cost of Tk121.08 crore.

The BCIC will import 30000 MTs of bulk granular urea fertilizer from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at Tk123.48 crore.