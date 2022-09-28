Cabinet purchase body okays import of 90,000MT fertilisers, other proposals

Bangladesh

UNB
28 September, 2022, 04:30 pm
28 September, 2022

Photo: UNB
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase in a virtual meeting on Wednesday approved a number of proposals including the import of 90,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presided over the virtual meeting.  

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) will buy entire fertilisers in three separate lots from three different companies under separate contracts.

As per the proposals, some 30,000MT of bagged granular urea fertiliser will be procured from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company (Kafco) at a cost of Tk197.46 crore while another 30,000MT of bulk granullar urea from Muntajat of Qatar at a cost of Tk200.55 crore.

The remaining 30,000MT will be imported by the BCIC from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company of Saudia Arabia at the same price.   

The BCIC will also import 30,000MT of phosphoric acid at Tk233.82 crore for its DAP Fertiliser Company Limited. 

The committee approved a proposal of the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division's proposal to appoint the Joint Venture of (1) Dohatec Media Bangladesh; and (2) GSS Infotech Ltd India as a consultant for its Digitising Implementation Monitoring and Public Procurement project at a contract value of Tk51.23 crore. 

A proposal of the Public Works Department under the Housing and Public Works Ministry received a nod for its proposal to award a contract to The Engineers & Architects Ltd, to build a 14-story residential building at Tk144.36 crore.

