Cabinet okays draft law with life term for drugs adulteration

Photo: PID

The cabinet on Monday approved the draft drug act with provisions of Tk20,000 fine for selling antibiotics without medical prescriptions and life imprisonment for producing adulterated and fake medicine.

The proposed law will also be applied to cosmetics market regulation. Hence, its title has been changed to "Drug and Cosmetics Act 2022" from the previously proposed "Drug Act 2022".

The approval came at a regular meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her office in the capital.

"Some changes have been made in the draft act. Provisions have been placed to regulate the use of antibiotics. The matter of cosmetics has also been added," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said as he briefed reporters after the meeting.

The Drug Administration Department has been empowered to monitor cosmetics production and distribution under the law, he said and noted that punishments will also be applied in the case of adulterated or fake cosmetics production.

Some provisions on the use of medical devices are also in the place, he said.

"Under the new law, the government can instantly suspend sales of any drug if the medicine is found harmful. Besides, following the guidelines of the World Health Organisation has been made mandatory."

"In case of creating an artificial crisis of drugs, life imprisonment can be enforced. A Tk10 lakh fine and a 10-year imprisonment will be applicable in case of drug production without having licence," he further added.