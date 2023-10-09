Cabinet nods amendment to Bangladesh Labour Act extending maternity leave

Photo: PID

The Cabinet has given its final approval to the Bangladesh Labour Act (Amendment) 2023 with an extension of maternity leave for workers.

"Several modifications were made to the Bangladesh Labour Act (Amendment) 2023 to safeguard the welfare of workers and align with International Labor Organization (ILO) standards," Cabinet Division Secretary Mahbub Hossain told the media after Monday's meeting (9 October).

The Bangladesh Labour Act of 2006 stipulated a maternity leave of 16 weeks or 112 days, with workers required to divide the leave equally before and after childbirth. In the amendment, maternity leave has been extended by an additional eight days to 120, allowing workers to take the entire leave either before or after childbirth, said Mahbub Hossain.

Furthermore, the government has introduced significant changes regarding trade unions. Factories employing over 3,000 workers can now establish a trade union with the endorsement of 15% of the workers. However, in establishments with up to 3,000 workers, a minimum of 20% of the workforce must join the trade union as before.

In cases of group of companies, a trade union can be formed with the participation of 20% of the workers, as opposed to the previous requirement of 30% stated in the Labor Act of 2006.

The amendment also incorporates a new provision for expediting the disposal of workers' cases, as noted by the Cabinet Division Secretary.

He further explained that there are currently 13 labor courts in the country run by district-level judges.

While under the Labour Act of 2006, parties dissatisfied with a Labor Court's judgment could appeal to the Labor Appellate Tribunal, which comprised retired judges, it was observed that some were hesitant to accept the tribunal's verdict. Now, any party unsatisfied with the tribunal's decision can appeal to the Appellate Division, streamlining the process.

The amendment also explicitly states that workers shall face no discrimination based on caste, creed, or caste. The law also mandates the provision of a conducive work environment and training institutes.

Cabinet Secretary additionally mentioned that the Prime Minister has directed the formulation of laws pertaining to the construction of deep-sea ports.