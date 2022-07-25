At Cabinet meeting, PM Hasina pays tribute to Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said that Japan's assassinated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe always stood by Bangladesh and played a very significant role in the country's economic development.

"I can't understand why a good personality like Abe was attacked and brutally killed," she wondered.

The prime minister said this while speaking on a condolence motion that was placed at Monday's Cabinet meeting remembering Abe.

The meeting was held at the cabinet room of the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat, while the PM joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Hasina paid tribute to Abe calling him as a very sensitive, patriotic and real politician.

"The people of Bangladesh can never think that such heinous act of killing could happen in a country like Japan," she said.

She expressed profound shock and sorrow at the dreadful killing of Abe.

Abe was fatally shot on 8 July while addressing a campaign rally in Japan's Nara city.

The PM mentioned that Bangladesh observed a day of state mourning, while prayers were offered in various religious institutions of the country for Abe.

Hasina recalled that the late prime minister of Japan extended his support for Bangladesh in various international forums.

"Besides, Shinzo Abe also stood beside Bangladesh for its development alongside ensuring Japan's socio-economic advancement," she added.

She recalled that garments of Bangladesh and other products got duty-and-quota-free access to the Japanese markets thanks Shinzo Abe's initiative, while he also played a crucial role for implementing various mega projects in Bangladesh.

The premier mentioned Matarbari Power Plant, Deep Sea Port construction, Metro Rail in Dhaka and Third Terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport projects being implemented in Bangladesh with Japanese assistance.

"Even the feasibility study of the Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Bridge over Jamuna were also done by Japan," she added.

Referring to the Holey Artisan attack Hasina said, the then Japan's Prime Minister Abe played a very bold role despite many Japanese working in the metro rail project were killed.

She said, Abe made it sure that he would extend a helping hand towards Bangladesh although some people raised questions about running of the mega projects involving Japanese engineers and consultants.

She hoped that the real mystery of Abe's killing in a country like Japan would be unearthed.