Cabinet Division issues gazette of new ministers, state ministers

Bangladesh

BSS
11 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 07:21 pm

Related News

Cabinet Division issues gazette of new ministers, state ministers

President Shahabuddin administered oath to ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban this evening

BSS
11 January, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 07:21 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed 25 ministers and 11 state ministers of the government.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification to this end.

"In accordance with clause (2) of Article 56 of the Bangladesh Constitution, the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh appointed the following persons as ministers and state ministers of the government," said the notification issued a day after the cabinet secretary announced the names of the 36 members of the cabinet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

President Shahabuddin administered oath to ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban this evening.

The 25 ministers are AKM Mozammel Haque Obaidul Quader, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Anisul Huq, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Asaduzzaman Khan, Md Tazul Islam, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Dr Dipu Moni, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Abdus Salam, Md Faridul Haque Khan, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Narayan Chandra Chanda, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Md Abdur Rahman, Md Abdus Shahid, Architect Yeafesh Osman (technocrat), Dr. Samanta Lal Sen (technocrat), Md Zillul Hakim, Farhad Hossain, Nazmul Hasan, Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury. 

The 11 state ministers are- Nasrul Hamid, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Zaheed Farooque, Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Kujendra Lal Tripura,  Md Mohibbur Rahman, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Rumana Ali and Ahsanul Islam (Titu).

Top News

Cabinet / gazette / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

8h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

10h | Panorama
People stand near bodies of Palestinians at Nasser hospital who were killed during Israeli strikes on Ma&#039;an school east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 5 December. Photo: REUTERS

Win or lose, South Africa's case against Israel matters

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

55m | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

3h | Videos
More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

More than half of the twelfth cabinet are new faces

4h | Videos
Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

Tax exemption on foreign loan interest extended till Dec

6h | Videos