Cabinet Division issues gazette of new ministers, state ministers

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed 25 ministers and 11 state ministers of the government.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification to this end.

"In accordance with clause (2) of Article 56 of the Bangladesh Constitution, the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh appointed the following persons as ministers and state ministers of the government," said the notification issued a day after the cabinet secretary announced the names of the 36 members of the cabinet.

President Shahabuddin administered oath to ministers and state ministers at Bangabhaban this evening.

The 25 ministers are AKM Mozammel Haque Obaidul Quader, Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali, Anisul Huq, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Asaduzzaman Khan, Md Tazul Islam, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Mohammad Hasan Mahmud, Dr Dipu Moni, Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Abdus Salam, Md Faridul Haque Khan, RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Narayan Chandra Chanda, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Md Abdur Rahman, Md Abdus Shahid, Architect Yeafesh Osman (technocrat), Dr. Samanta Lal Sen (technocrat), Md Zillul Hakim, Farhad Hossain, Nazmul Hasan, Saber Hossain Chowdhury and Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

The 11 state ministers are- Nasrul Hamid, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Zaheed Farooque, Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Kujendra Lal Tripura, Md Mohibbur Rahman, Mohammad Ali Arafat, Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, Rumana Ali and Ahsanul Islam (Titu).