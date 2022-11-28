Cabinet directs to verify news, information being shared about banking sector

Bangladesh

UNB
28 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 07:56 pm

Related News

Cabinet directs to verify news, information being shared about banking sector

UNB
28 November, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 07:56 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The Cabinet on Monday directed the authorities concerned to verify the accuracy of the videos and news seen on social media and newspapers about the current situation in the banking sector.

The direction came at the Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the PMO, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, while briefing the media at the Secretariat.  

The cabinet secretary said different types of videos are being viewed on social media about the current situation of the banking sector.

"An explanation has been sought from the authorities concerned to verify the accuracy of these videos", he added.

Meanwhile, after the secretaries' meeting on Sunday, the cabinet secretary told reporters that there was an indirect discussion about this and instructions were given to the banking and finance division to expose the real scenario.

Top News

Cabinet / Cabinet Secretary / News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

8h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

8h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

When will Arab Spring in Qatar World Cup end?

1h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

1h | Videos
Top 5 movies on football

Top 5 movies on football

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman