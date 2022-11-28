Cabinet directs to verify news, information being shared about banking sector

The Cabinet on Monday directed the authorities concerned to verify the accuracy of the videos and news seen on social media and newspapers about the current situation in the banking sector.

The direction came at the Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the PMO, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, while briefing the media at the Secretariat.

The cabinet secretary said different types of videos are being viewed on social media about the current situation of the banking sector.

"An explanation has been sought from the authorities concerned to verify the accuracy of these videos", he added.

Meanwhile, after the secretaries' meeting on Sunday, the cabinet secretary told reporters that there was an indirect discussion about this and instructions were given to the banking and finance division to expose the real scenario.