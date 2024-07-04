Cabinet calls meeting with secys amid widespread graft allegations against govt officials

File photo of Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Collected
File photo of Bangladesh Secretariat. Photo: Collected

The cabinet division has summoned all government secretaries for a meeting today (4 July), where allegations of corruption against government officials are expected to be a key topic of discussion.

With 84 secretaries expected to attend, this gathering is the second of its kind since the current government took office. The first meeting was held in February.

The meeting has been called amid recent revelations of substantial wealth amassed by some former and current government officials and their families, sparking widespread public outrage. 

In light of these revelations, the government has taken immediate actions, including the removal of some officials from duty, initiation of investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and court orders restricting certain individuals from leaving the country.

The issue has caused significant embarrassment at the highest levels of government, leading to discussions in both the National Parliament and the Cabinet. 

To address these concerns and curb irregularities, Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain has called this meeting, which will take place in the cabinet department's meeting room at 4:30pm.

The meeting's agenda includes discussions on integrity, good governance, the government's election manifesto promises, and the proper implementation of the budget for the financial year 2024-25. 

However, this meeting is particularly significant due to the recent criticisms directed at government employees' misconduct and corruption, both within and outside the national parliament.

Notable figures such as former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and National Board of Revenue officer Matiur Rahman have caused a stir in the public sphere after their unusually large assets were detailed in recent disclosures.

In response to these events, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced an anti-corruption campaign in the National Parliament on 29 June. 

Following the cabinet committee meeting last Monday (1 July), Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said in a press conference that the Prime Minister has instructed secretaries to devise action plans from the beginning of the fiscal year to ensure the smooth implementation of the 2024-25 budget.

Responding to questions during the press conference, the cabinet secretary reaffirmed the government's firm stance against corruption, emphasising that all necessary instruments are being employed to enforce this decision.

