Cabinet approves draft law enabling village courts to fine Tk3 lakh

Bangladesh

BSS
11 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 08:41 pm

Related News

Cabinet approves draft law enabling village courts to fine Tk3 lakh

BSS
11 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 08:41 pm
The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister&#039;s Office on Monday (11 February). Photo: BSS
The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (11 February). Photo: BSS

The Cabinet today gave final approval to the draft of 'Village Court (amendment) Act, 2024' enhancing the authority of village courts to fine Tk3 lakh, raising the amount from existing Tk75,000.

The approval came from the weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Prime Minister's Office.

Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain briefed reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat this afternoon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mentioning that the government gave the final approval to the draft act last year, Mahbub Hossain said there is an obligation to take approval from the new cabinet as it was not tabled in the last parliament.

He said the government is set to enhance the authority of village courts, enabling them to raise fines from Tk75,000 to Tk3 lakh.

He said a village court comprises five members, including the union parishad chairman. In some cases, the court cannot function if any member remains absent. In this situation, the absent member would get seven days to be present in the meeting. If the member cannot be present, then the chairman has the power to give one additional vote, he said.

The cabinet secretary said complication is being created if the person representing one party of a case dies.

From now on, successor of the deceased can be the party in the case concerned, he said.

Top News

Village court / Draft law / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

8h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

13h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

How Imran Khan can be the Pakistan’s PM

1h | Videos
What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

What is the AFC Asian Cup 2023 prize money?

Now | Videos
Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

Steel houses are being built by KY Two Tone

1h | Videos
'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

'Boimela Compass' will direct you to the desired stall

3h | Videos