CAB holds march towards Khatunganj wholesale market protesting onion price hike

The Chattogram chapter of The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) today brought out a march towards Khatunganj, the largest wholesale market in the country, protesting the rise in onion prices.

CAB Youth Group Chattogram Metropolitan President Abu Hanif Noman and CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Najer Hossain among others participated in the march under the banner, "Stop Syndicate, Save Life" on Wednesday (13 December).

They said that instead of punishing the perpetrators who create an artificial crisis of daily commodities including onion, the authorities are cutting them a slack.

Due to laxity in law enforcement and local administration's patronage, some unscrupulous businessmen are repeatedly manipulating, hoarding and making excessive profits in the market of daily commodities including onions, the CAB leaders alleged.

Speakers said, "Although most of the country's demand can be met with domestic production, traders prefer selling imported onions. Because it is a paperless business, buyers can easily be fooled with imported onions."

"They [certain traders] are doing this again. If the administration conducts operations, those traders threaten to strike," CAB leaders added.

The price of onions in Bangladesh has nearly doubled overnight and keeps rising by the hour following news of India's extension of its export embargo on the essential commodity.

This week, local onions were being sold at Tk220 per kg in the capital, witnessing a surge from Tk140 the previous day.

Meanwhile, imported and Indian onions rose to Tk200, up from the previous Tk120-140.

With an annual onion demand of around 7,600 tonnes daily (28 lakh tonnes annually) in the country, this abrupt Tk80-90 jump within a day translates to Tk60.80 crore in additional income for onion traders, including importers, wholesalers and retailers.

However, amid recent price hikes and instability in the onion market, freshly harvested "Murikata" onions have started arriving in markets, bringing some relief to consumers.

Notably, these new arrivals are being priced slightly lower than the old local and imported onions in the country's kitchen markets.