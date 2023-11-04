CAB demands separate ministry to break illegal syndicates

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has called for stringent action against unlawful syndicates and emphasised the need for a separate ministry dedicated to safeguarding consumer rights.

The call came during a human chain event and rally -organised by CAB to address the instability of the country's essential goods market- in front of Sector 13 Central Park in Uttara, Dhaka, on Saturday morning (4 November).

"There is an urgent need for the establishment of a separate ministry to focus solely on protecting consumer rights and to break the existing syndicates," said Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, who presided over the event.

"You all are aware that there are plenty of laws in our country, but they are not being enforced. Those who create illegal syndicates have destabilised the market system. To take strict action against them, consumers from all over the country are demanding a strong crackdown," he added.

He further stated that the government possesses the necessary authority to dismantle these syndicates if they wish.

"Syndicate members must be brought under the purview of the law, and decisive punishments must be ensured".

Among the attendees were Alhaj Sharifur Rahman, ward councillor of Dhaka North City Corporation (Ward 51) as chief guest, and Alhaj Mumtazul Karim, general secretary of the Welfare Society (Sector 13) as special guest.

The event also saw the presence of other officials of the CAB Uttara branch such as Shahina Rahman (Popi), president of CAB Uttara; Swapan Debnath, general secretary; Khalilur Rahman, adviser of Uttara branch; Abdul Kader, general secretary of Prabhati Kalyan Foundation, former student leader Munisha Khatun, and several other concerned citizens from Uttara.

