CAB demands immediate action to repair Ctg's pothole filled roads

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 01:07 pm

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), a national consumer rights body, has urged the Chattogram City Corporation to address and resolve the persistent pothole problem caused by the incessant rain that is plaguing the city's roads.

Despite the monsoon season coming to an end, Chattogram's streets remain in a state of disrepair, posing a grave danger to both drivers and pedestrians. The city's road infrastructure has been severely compromised due to heavy rains over the past months, resulting in the proliferation of potholes and sinkholes that now endanger daily commuters.

"The city's main and local roads have all suffered significantly from the monsoon and subsequent flooding. We underscore the immediate need for comprehensive repairs to ensure the safety and well-being of the city's residents," reads a CAB statement sent to the media on 26 September.

Major roads, including Muradpur, Shulakbahar, and Bahaddarhat, were submerged during the floods and have yet to fully recover.

Even after the waters receded, the road surfaces remained damaged, with sizable potholes constituting a continuous threat to road users.

Prior to the flooding, efforts were made by the City Corporation to reinforce the section between Akhtaruzzaman Chowdhury Flyover and MA Mannan Flyover (Bahaddarhat Flyover) with bricks and sand. 

These measures were washed away by the floodwaters, leading to the creation of substantial potholes on the road, reads a CAB media statement.

The CAB leaders also pointed out, "Various service providers, such as WASA, electricity, gas, and telecommunications companies, contribute to road damage in the pursuit of infrastructure development. However, when it comes to repairing these damaged roads, they often show a lack of interest, further worsening the suffering of the public."

Vice President of CAB Central Committee, SM Najer Hossain, Chattogram Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, Vice President M Nasirul Haque, CAB Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru, General Secretary Ajay Mitra Shanku, CAB Chattogram South District President Alhaj Abdul Mannan, and others have collectively voiced their concerns.

The CAB statement mentioned that the following roads in Chattogram City have been damaged: KB Aman Ali Road, Jamal Khan Road, Shaheed Saifuddin Khaled Road, Loyal Road, KC Dey Road, Khaja Road, Chan Mia Road, Bayezid Bostami Road, Hathazari (Muradpur-Oxygen) Roads, Sarson Road, DC Road, Omar Ali Matabbar Road, Maijpara Road, Pilkhana Road, Zakir Hossain Road, Sunnia Madrasa Road, Mohammadpur Road, and Khatib Road.

