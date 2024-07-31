CAB Chattogram demands restoration of internet speed to facilitate businesses

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram Division and City Committee have demanded an immediate restoration of normal internet speed to resume regular communication, businesses, and daily activities.

CAB leaders made the demand in a statement sent to the media today (31 July).

Following a ten-day complete shutdown of internet connections due to the anti-quota student movement, slow internet has continued to hamper all kinds of online activities, the leaders said.

"The disruption has caused extreme hardship for customers trying to pay bills for essential services such as electricity, gas, and water. In a digital Bangladesh where all human activities rely on the internet, slowing down internet connections undermines the basic rights of citizens," reads the statement.

The leaders highlighted that due to the global innovation and development of digital technology, uninterrupted and fast internet has become a basic right.

"No government should curtail this right by shutting down or slowing internet services. Such behaviour is unacceptable and undemocratic. This situation aligns with the inhumane and undemocratic treatment of students and youth by law enforcement agencies," the statement added.