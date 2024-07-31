CAB Chattogram demands restoration of internet speed to facilitate businesses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

CAB Chattogram demands restoration of internet speed to facilitate businesses

TBS Report
31 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 10:24 pm
CAB Chattogram demands restoration of internet speed to facilitate businesses

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chattogram Division and City Committee have demanded an immediate restoration of normal internet speed to resume regular communication, businesses, and daily activities.

CAB leaders made the demand in a statement sent to the media today (31 July).

Following a ten-day complete shutdown of internet connections due to the anti-quota student movement, slow internet has continued to hamper all kinds of online activities, the leaders said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The disruption has caused extreme hardship for customers trying to pay bills for essential services such as electricity, gas, and water. In a digital Bangladesh where all human activities rely on the internet, slowing down internet connections undermines the basic rights of citizens," reads the statement.

The leaders highlighted that due to the global innovation and development of digital technology, uninterrupted and fast internet has become a basic right. 

"No government should curtail this right by shutting down or slowing internet services. Such behaviour is unacceptable and undemocratic. This situation aligns with the inhumane and undemocratic treatment of students and youth by law enforcement agencies," the statement added.

Chattogram / Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

15h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

16h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

1d | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

5h | Videos
The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

4h | Videos
Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

2h | Videos
Top moments in Olympic history

Top moments in Olympic history

2h | Videos