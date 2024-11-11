CA Yunus off to Baku to join COP-29

Bangladesh

BSS
11 November, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:20 pm

Related News

CA Yunus off to Baku to join COP-29

"A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am," CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS

BSS
11 November, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:20 pm
Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected
Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus. File Photo: Collected

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (11 November) left for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on a four-day state visit to attend the global climate summit "Conference of Parties-29 (COP-29)."

"A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am," CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.

Earlier yesterday (10 November), Alam said the chief adviser will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan from 11 to 14 November to attend the climate meet.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said Prof Yunus will spend a very busy time during the visit.

Bangladesh, one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, will present its demands and risks the country is facing due to climate change during the summit, the press secretary added.

Alam said the chief adviser will address various forums of the COP-29 and is scheduled to meet dignitaries participating in the climate meet.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is held annually with the Presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.

This year, Azerbaijan will host the COP-29 in Baku this November. Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.

Top News

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / COP-29 / Azerbaijan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

21h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

1h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

1h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

2h | Videos
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

2h | Videos