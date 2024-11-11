CA Yunus off to Baku to join COP-29

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today (11 November) left for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on a four-day state visit to attend the global climate summit "Conference of Parties-29 (COP-29)."

"A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage members departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11am," CA's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told BSS.

Earlier yesterday (10 November), Alam said the chief adviser will pay a state visit to Azerbaijan from 11 to 14 November to attend the climate meet.

He said Prof Yunus will spend a very busy time during the visit.

Bangladesh, one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, will present its demands and risks the country is facing due to climate change during the summit, the press secretary added.

Alam said the chief adviser will address various forums of the COP-29 and is scheduled to meet dignitaries participating in the climate meet.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is held annually with the Presidency rotating between the five recognised UN regions.

This year, Azerbaijan will host the COP-29 in Baku this November. Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.